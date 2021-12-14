President Kovind to visit Bangladesh to take part in 50th Victory Day celebrations

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

This visit is in context of 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka for which the Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid invited Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour, Shringla said.

The Victory Day celebrations commemorate the win over the Pakistani Army and their unconditional surrender to our joint forces of India and Bangladesh on December 16, 1971, the foreign secretary added.

“The President will be accompanied by minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar and MP Rajdeep Roy. It's of great historical significance that 2021 commemorates golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, it commemorates 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Shringla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During the visit, Kovind will hold a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and foriegn minister AK Abdul Momen will also call on the President,” he further said.

Shringla also dispelled about reports of tension with Bangladesh. He said, “Having visited the country a short while ago, I'd completely dispel any perception that there's unease in relation. It is an extraordinary one, a close relationship, based on our multi-faceted ties,” he said.

“It's based on ties of history, culture, language. So, it's bound by people-to-people ties which I think can't be replicated very often in other cases. Those ties are at high point and I think that relationship born out of very strong leadership-level vision and guidance,”