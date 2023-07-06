Prez Macron’s top adviser meets NSA Ajit Doval, preps for Modi’s trip to France

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, held wide-ranging talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris next week.

French President Macron’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, also apprised Doval about the current security situation in Paris (Twitter/FranceinIndia)

PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade to be held in Paris on July 14. Bonne also called on Modi and briefed him on progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Modi is set to hold talks with Macron on taking forward cooperation in areas ranging from defence and security to trade and investment and climate action, people familiar with the matter said.

The people said the talks between Doval and Bonne mainly centred on the continuation of the strategic dialogue between the two countries and preparations for the prime minister’s visit.

“The visit will be special as this will be the first Bastille Day Parade featuring a foreign leader in Macron’s current term,” a person said.

It is understood that Bonne apprised Doval about the current security situation in Paris. Several French cities have been rocked by violent protests after police shot and killed a teenager near Paris last week.

A tri-services contingent from India has already left for France to participate in the Bastille Day Parade. Three French-made Rafale combat jets of the Indian Air Force will take part in the flypast over Champs Elysees along with French jets.

