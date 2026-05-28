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Prez Murmu confers President''s Police Colour upon Sikkim Police

Prez Murmu confers President''s Police Colour upon Sikkim Police

Published on: May 28, 2026 11:35 am IST
PTI |
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Gangtok, President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the prestigious President's Police Colour on the Sikkim Police at an event at Paljor Stadium.

Prez Murmu confers President''s Police Colour upon Sikkim Police

Sikkim has now become the 15th state of the country and the third in the northeast to receive the award.

The President's Police Colour, also known as 'Nishaan', is the highest ceremonial honour bestowed upon a state or central police force in India in recognition of exceptional service, bravery, and professionalism.

The officers of the state police honoured with the President's Police Colour are authorised to wear a special emblem on the uniform.

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said, "I am delighted to have conferred the 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service' upon the Sikkim Police. This honour is a matter of pride for all members of the Sikkim Police."

She praised the Sikkim Police, founded in 1897, for dedication to maintaining law and order in the strategically important state.

Tamang said this distinguished recognition reflects the force's dedication, discipline, professionalism, courage, and selfless service in safeguarding peace, harmony, and security across the state.

"It reflects the force's commitment towards upholding the rule of law and serving the people with integrity, compassion, and honour," he said.

"The conferment of the President's Police Colour further strengthens our resolve to continue working with dedication and unity towards the progress, peace, and prosperity of our beloved state and the nation," the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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