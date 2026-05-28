Gangtok, President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the prestigious President's Police Colour on the Sikkim Police at an event at Paljor Stadium.

Prez Murmu confers President''s Police Colour upon Sikkim Police

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Sikkim has now become the 15th state of the country and the third in the northeast to receive the award.

The President's Police Colour, also known as 'Nishaan', is the highest ceremonial honour bestowed upon a state or central police force in India in recognition of exceptional service, bravery, and professionalism.

The officers of the state police honoured with the President's Police Colour are authorised to wear a special emblem on the uniform.

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said, "I am delighted to have conferred the 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service' upon the Sikkim Police. This honour is a matter of pride for all members of the Sikkim Police."

She praised the Sikkim Police, founded in 1897, for dedication to maintaining law and order in the strategically important state.

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{{^usCountry}} Observing that the police have had a colonial bearing, having been set up to control the people instead of serving them, the President said the mindset must change, and police should become citizens' allies and guides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Observing that the police have had a colonial bearing, having been set up to control the people instead of serving them, the President said the mindset must change, and police should become citizens' allies and guides. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "By adopting the role of an ally, trust between the public and the police will increase," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "By adopting the role of an ally, trust between the public and the police will increase," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Murmu called upon the police to embrace technology to deal with cybercrimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murmu called upon the police to embrace technology to deal with cybercrimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Now, new challenges like cybercrime, online fraud, hacking, and deepfakes are emerging. To tackle these new challenges, the police must become proficient in the latest technology, cybersecurity, and digital investigation," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Now, new challenges like cybercrime, online fraud, hacking, and deepfakes are emerging. To tackle these new challenges, the police must become proficient in the latest technology, cybersecurity, and digital investigation," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hailed the conferment of the President of India's Police Colour upon the Sikkim Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hailed the conferment of the President of India's Police Colour upon the Sikkim Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is a matter of immense pride and profound honour for Sikkim and its police to receive the prestigious President's Police Colour," he said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a matter of immense pride and profound honour for Sikkim and its police to receive the prestigious President's Police Colour," he said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

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Tamang said this distinguished recognition reflects the force's dedication, discipline, professionalism, courage, and selfless service in safeguarding peace, harmony, and security across the state.

"It reflects the force's commitment towards upholding the rule of law and serving the people with integrity, compassion, and honour," he said.

"The conferment of the President's Police Colour further strengthens our resolve to continue working with dedication and unity towards the progress, peace, and prosperity of our beloved state and the nation," the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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