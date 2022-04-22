Priest booked over using loudspeaker near mosque in UP

A case has been registered against a Hindu priest for using a loudspeaker to recite Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque at the time of azaan (Muslim call for prayers) in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, police said.

According to the police, Mahant Matyendra Das Goswami, a resident of Tulsi Nagar, recited Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque on Station Road in Jalaun on Tuesday. “The case was registered on Thursday against the priest on the basis of a complaint filed at the Kotwali police station in Jalaun a day before,” said station house officer (SHO) SK Rathore.

A notice has been served to the priest under Section 107/116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for breaching the peace, police said.

“No one is above the law. If someone violates the rules or tries to vitiate the atmosphere, police will initiate action,” additional director general of police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said.

The priest, however, alleged that the police acted in haste without properly looking into the facts. He said though Hanuman Chalisa was recited before the mosque, loudspeaker was not used.

“I have been served notice on the basis of a fake complaint, which was not cross-checked by the sub-divisional magistrate,” Goswami said, adding this was an attempt to malign his image and hurt the sentiments of saints.

He has also written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior police officials about the incident.

This is not the first time that Goswami has courted a controversy. Earlier, he had allegedly shut down shops selling meat in the Bajaria locality of Orai, the headquarters of Jalaun district.

Goswami, who had sought a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the Madhogarh assembly constituency (in Jalaun district) in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections, had filed his nomination as an independent, but his papers were rejected.

