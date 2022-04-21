After CM order, UP temples and mosques remove speakers, lower volume
Loudspeakers at temples and mosques across Uttar Pradesh were either removed or their volumes reduced on Wednesday after chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath ordered that they be used in a way that doesn’t cause inconvenience to anyone.
On Monday, Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn’t cause inconvenience to anyone.
He also directed authorities to step up vigil across the state to “maintain communal harmony” and “to pre-empt any type of communal flare-up”, a senior official in the home department said.
The chief minister’s orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions.
After the directive, the loudspeaker mounted on the spire of the Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura was not used for the morning prayer on Wednesday.
“Manglacharan aarti is held from 5 am to 6 am every day at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. It used to be played on loudspeakers installed on temple premises. The temple committee has decided to enforce the chief minister’s directions,” Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, said.
In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
The loudspeakers were also repositioned to keep them away from roads and public premises surrounding the temple.The temple is a part of Gorakhnath Math, whose head priest is Adityanath.
“The decision to lower the loudspeaker volume and turn its face away was taken after the CM’s direction,” said Gorakhnath temple trust secretary Dwarka Tiwari.
In Ayodhya too, prominent seers have extended their support to the state government’s initiative to keep a check on loudspeakers.Mosques across the state also decided to comply with the order
Likewise, clerics across the state said directions were issued to mosques to limit the sound of loudspeakers in compliance with the state order.
“We welcome the chief minister’s order and we believe that it is a general order. We have directed all mosques here to limit the sound of loudspeakers and to ensure that sound doesn’t travel outside the premises,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, imam of the Eidgah in Lucknow, said.
Meerut’s nayab (deputy) shahar qazi Zainur Rasheedin Qazi said they have already directed mosques to keep the volume of loudspeakers at minimum to avoid disturbing others.
“Meerut has over 300 mosques and they are following it (the state’s directives),” the nayab qazi said.
In Prayagraj, Maulana Mohsin Taqvi, of Shia Jama Masjid, said: “Use of loudspeakers at high decibels is wrong and unnecessary. We welcome the steps and will adhere to the set norms.”
-
Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent. Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages. The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.
-
Akhilesh Yadav says those close to BJP can’t remain in Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said those close to the BJP cannot remain in the SP. Akhilesh Yadav also distanced himself from a meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's family in Rampur. Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, had contested the recent assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol.
-
Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said. The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said deputy director, Agni Mitra, WCCB (eastern region).
-
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
