Primary school classes likely to resume after Diwali in Odisha

Primary school classes for students of classes 1 to 7 are likely to resume in-person in a staggered manner after Diwali in Odisha.

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though no decision has been taken so far, it is likely that the physical mode of teaching would resume for these students after the festival.

“We are taking all possible measures to ensure that classes are reopened in a graded manner. Already physical mode of teaching for classes 8 to 12 students are continuing in the state. As the possibility of a third wave seems remote, we can open classrooms for offline teaching,” said Dash. “We are hopeful that a decision will be taken by chief minister Naveen Patnaik on the reopening of schools after Diwali.”

The Covid-19 cases have been declining in the state. On Monday, 316 cases were reported. There are now 4,237 active cases in the state.

The Odisha government earlier allowed the resumption of classes in the physical mode for classes 10 and 12 from July 26. The classes for students of 11 and 8 resumed from October 21 and October 25.