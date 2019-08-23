Prime Minister Narendra Modi at UNESCO HQ in France Highlights- We met goals once considered unachievable: PM to Indians in France

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in France on Friday during the first leg of his three-nation tour. He also unveiled a memorial for the victims of the two Air India plane crashes in Saint Gervais, near the French Alps.

The address was preceded by his meeting with French counterpart Edouard Charles Philippe where issues of bilateral and mutual interests to further boost the comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed.

Prime Minister Modi also held one-on-one talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at Chateau de Chantilly during which the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship.

From France, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Friday where he would receive the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

• Today in the 21st century we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France: PM Modi

• We did away with practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India: PM Modi

• In ‘New India’, noose tightening on corruption, nepotism, loot of public money and terrorism: PM Mod

• India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half: PM Modi

• Within 75 days of the new government coming to power we took many strong decisions: PM Modi

• No place in new India for corruption: PM Modi

• In new India today, the way action is being taken against corruption, nepotism and terrorism, it has never happened before: PM Modi

• The country is quite ahead in the area of start-ups: PM Modi

• The world’s biggest health scheme is being implemented in India at present: PM Modi

• We achieved targeted goals due to team spirit: PM Modi

• There have been a lot of positive changes in India in the last five years: PM Modi

• Our massive mandate is for naya bharat: PM Modi

• India moving fast on path of development: PM Modi

• Huge support for French football team in India: PM Modi

• India, France friendship unbreakable: PM Modi

• India, France share historic ties: PM Modi

• PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community at UNESCO HQ in Paris,France

