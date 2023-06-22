Raise ‘these facts’ with PM Modi: Bernie Sanders to US President Joe Biden

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi government for allegedly cracking down on the press and civil society, and pushing “an aggressive Hindu nationalism”. He also said US President Joe Biden should raise the issues in his meeting with PM Modi, who landed in Washington DC on Wednesday as part of a three-day State visit to the United States.

Senator Bernie Sanders

“Prime Minister Modi's government has cracked down on the press and civil society, jailed political opponents, and pushed an aggressive Hindu nationalism that leaves little space for India's religious minorities. President Biden should raise these facts in his meeting with Modi,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders earlier announced that he will not embark on a third-straight campaign for president and will instead endorse President Biden’s reelection, signalling a likely end to the 81-year-old’s presidential ambitions following grassroots bids that elevated his views of democratic socialism toward the political mainstream.

Biden is under pressure by his fellow Democrats to bring up human rights with Modi.

Joe Biden will not lecture PM Modi: White House

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden is expected to bring up US concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but he will not lecture Modi on the subject.

When the US sees challenges to press, religious or other freedoms, “we make our views known,” Sullivan said. He added, “We do so in a way where we don’t seek to lecture or assert that we don’t have challenges ourselves.”

"Ultimately, the question of where politics and the question of democratic institutions go in India is going to be determined within India by Indians. It's not going to be determined by the United States," Sullivan said.

On Wednesday, Modi will visit the National Science Foundation with First Lady Jill Biden and have a private dinner with President Biden at the White House.

On Thursday, Modi will be welcomed with a colourful arrival ceremony on the White House South Lawn. Biden and Modi will hold Oval Office talks and attend a state dinner in the prime minister's honour on Thursday night.

