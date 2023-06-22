Home / India News / As PM Modi arrives in Washington, US' ‘deepening ties with India’ message

As PM Modi arrives in Washington, US' ‘deepening ties with India’ message

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 22, 2023 12:54 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi USA Visit: PM Modi arrived in the US capital from New York where he led the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters.

The United States on Wednesday said Prime Modi Narendra Modi's visit celebrates the US- India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that they have in the 21st century.

Prime Minister Modi with US President Joe Biden.(AFP file)
Prime Minister Modi with US President Joe Biden.(AFP file)

Vedant Patel, the US principal deputy spokesperson, told reporters that this is Modi's state visit and a little different than previous bilateral visits.

“This (PM Modi's) visit celebrates the US-India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that we have in the 21st century. This is about our partnership & deepening our relationship with India...This is a State visit and a little different than previous bilateral visits,” Patel said.

"This isn't about comparing this visit with any other. What this is about is deepening and broadening and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners. That is why very much, we are looking forward to welcoming them today," he added.

Patel's press briefing comes even as Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi arrived in the US capital from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.

From the airport, Modi travelled to the hotel where Indian diaspora members were waiting for him.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
narendra modi state visit united states joe biden + 2 more
narendra modi state visit united states joe biden + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out