Kamala Harris ‘thanks’ PM Modi for global leadership. ‘History teaching of India has…’

US Vice-President Kamala Harris heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday hosted a luncheon for him at the State Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a luncheon hosted by US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington on Friday, (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday. Biden also held a state dinner for the Indian leader on Thursday.

“The history teaching of India has not only influenced me, but it has shaped the entire globe,” Harris said.

“Mr Prime Minister, Thank you for your role and leadership in helping India emerge as a global leader in the 21st century,” Harris added.

Modi also became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice on Thursday. He first addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in 2016.

“As I travel the world as vice-president, I have seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines save lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region,” the US Vice-President said.

‘We enjoy Jhumpa Lahiri novels, dance to beats of Diljit Dosanjh’: Blinken

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blinken said in the US, India is part of our daily lives. "We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga," said Blinken.

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States, with their population estimated to be around four million.

US Congressman Rich McCormick had earlier praised the Indian-American community, which forms just about one per cent of the country's population, for paying six per cent of its taxes.

Blinken and Harris raised a toast to the India-US relations at the State Luncheon attended by Modi.

"Whether we call it the American dream or Indian dream...our people believe profoundly in opportunity. No matter who we are or where we come from, we can make something more of ourselves," said Blinken as he raised a toast "to the shared hopes of the US and India."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harris was among prominent personalities, including billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and tech honchos like Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who attended the state dinner hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi at the White House on Thursday.

During his address to the US Congress, Modi said, “There are millions here who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history.”

He was referring to Harris, the first woman vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president.

New H-1B visa rules

Meanwhile, the US authorities have unveiled plans to introduce 'in-country' renewable H-1B visas, aiming to simplify the H-1B visa renewal process for many Indian individuals employed in the US on such visas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This development is expected to streamline, and facilitate the visa renewal process for Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas, and is one of the major takeaways from PM Modi's visit to the US.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON