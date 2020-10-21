e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pak at UN

Principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pak at UN

India said that as a former colony, it has always believed in and fought for self-determination since its own independence, but a particular nation continues to deliberately misuse it

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
United Nations
TIn a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be “deliberately misinterpreted and misused” by a particular nation, even though it was not established by the United Nations(UN) to be used as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state.
TIn a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be “deliberately misinterpreted and misused” by a particular nation, even though it was not established by the United Nations(UN) to be used as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state.(REUTERS)
         

In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be “deliberately misinterpreted and misused” by a particular nation, even though it was not established by the United Nations(UN) to be used as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state.

“Since the principle of self-determination, as considered on the agreed agenda of this committee, continues to be deliberately misinterpreted and misused by a particular delegation, it is pertinent to highlight once again that the United Nations has established the principle as a vehicle for the worthy cause of decolonization of the 17 Non Self-Governing Territories (NSGTs) on the agenda of this committee, and not as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state,” India said in a statement on ‘NSGTs and decolonization.’ India said it strongly believes that pursuing a pragmatic approach towards decolonization would surely lead to fulfilment of legitimate wishes of the people of NSGTs.

“We must also strive to enhance cooperation with international agencies and actors and channelize resources for the 17 NSGTs.This would surely enable them to build capacities in their just and noble quest towards achieving long cherished goals,” the statement said.

India said that as a former colony, it has always been in the forefront of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid since its own independence over seven decades ago.

Since the creation of the UN, more than 80 former colonies have gained their independence and joined the family. “However, the process of decolonization that began with our own independence remains unfinished,” it said on Tuesday.

In 2011, the General Assembly had proclaimed the current decade, 2011-2020, as the Third International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, a period which is coming to an end this year. India noted that there still remain 17 NSGTs, which are in various stages of the decolonization process on the agenda of this committee.

“We need to step up our efforts to conclude this long-drawn process,” the Indian side added.

tags
top news
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In