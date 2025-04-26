Menu Explore
Private bus hits flyover pillar in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, 1 killed

ANI |
Apr 26, 2025 01:55 PM IST

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh also met with the injured in the hospital.

A private bus carrying picnic goers crashed into a divider at the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Friday, resulting in the death of a young girl and leaving 10 others injured.

As per the medical officer, the accident occurred due to the brake failure.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the medical officer, the accident occurred due to the brake failure.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer of IGM Hospital, Dr Mohammad Izhar Ansari said, "A bus met with an accident due to brake failure... So far, 10 people have come to the hospital, out of which a girl has died, and the rest are undergoing treatment..."

As per the medical officer, the accident occurred due to the brake failure.

One of the injured said, "We were facing some issues at home, so we decided to go by bus. The bus we were on seemed empty, and the driver didn't mention that it was in bad condition. I had no idea that the driver was drunk; if I had known, I would never have boarded the bus. The driver took the wrong route and hit the flyover pillar. The crash caused serious injuries to my wife and daughter. The entire bus was damaged in the crash."

Also Read: Greater Noida: 4 kids hurt as school bus hits tree in bid to avoid head-on crash

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh also met with the injured in the hospital.

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh said, "There were several people on the bus when the accident occurred. I can't provide many details at the moment, but I can confirm that we have multiple patients with fractures, including one girl with a spinal injury, who is being referred to the civil hospital. I spoke to the civil surgeon, and while it is tragic that a young girl has lost her life. The rest of the injuries are not life-threatening. The injured are conscious and alert, and we are doing everything we can to assist them. One patient is being sent for further treatment, but none of the injuries are critical at this stage. The girl with the spinal fracture will recover as well. This is a tragic accident, and the loss of life is deeply saddening. The medical team here at IGM is closely monitoring the situation, and additional doctors have been mobilised to assist. We will continue to provide the necessary care for all those affected."

Further information on the incident are still awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
