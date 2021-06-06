Private hospitals across country got 12mn doses in May: Centre

The Union health ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals across the country received 12 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in May, clarifying that this included hospitals in tier II and tier III cities, in a response to a news report that said 50% of the total doses allocated to the private sector went to nine private hospital chains.

“A large number of private hospitals that have contract with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been supplied with Covishield and Covaxin doses. These private hospitals are not limited to the bigger metros, but also from Tier II & III cities across states,” the release from the health ministry said, rejecting charges of vaccine inequity in India’s inoculation drive.

The states with fewer private hospitals have been asked to list out the ones that have been performing better under the government’s Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme and other state insurance schemes keeping geographical spread in mind. The government is encouraging these hospitals to get into contract with the vaccine manufacturers. “This mechanism facilitates better access and reduces the operational stress on Government Vaccination facilities..,” the release said.

The government has reserved 25% of the doses manufactured for the private hospitals under the new liberalised vaccination policy adopted May 1 onwards.

