‘Priya mitra Narendra…’: French President Emmanuel Macron's Hindi farewell message for PM Modi | Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday delivered a surprise farewell message in Hindi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Indian leader wrapped up the final day of his multi-city visit to France. The warm exchange came at the end of Modi's visit to Paris, the last stop of a France tour that began in Nice before moving to Evian for the G7 summit and the French capital. Emmanuel Macron speaks Hindi to thank PM Modi at end of France visit. (PMO) Macron said in Hindi, "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bohot khushi hui aapk Nice, Evian aur Paris mein swagat karke. France aur Bharat ki dosti amar rahe." ("Dear friend Narendra, I was very happy to welcome you to Nice, Evian and Paris. Long live the friendship between France and India"). The French President then switched to English and added, "I hope it was correct. My dear Narendra Modi, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship. France loves you. I am so happy you are with so many friends in Paris before leaving and going back to Delhi."

Macron also said he planned to visit India in February next year. Modi in France Modi's France visit was aimed at deepening the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, which was elevated earlier this year. On the final day of the visit, Modi and Macron attended VivaTech 2026 in Paris, Europe's largest technology and start-up event, where India is the AI Country Partner. The leaders toured exhibition pavilions, interacted with innovators and entrepreneurs, and were seen sharing a warm embrace.