Ayodhya Verdict: Priyanka appeals for peace and harmony in ‘Gandhi’s India’

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:26 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked for maintaining unity and social harmony no matter what verdict Supreme Court delivers on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid dispute on Saturday morning. Priyanka, who is also the party incharge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, tweeted to say the land of Mahatma Gandhi had followed the principles of peaceful coexistence for ages.

“Whatever be the decision of the Supreme court, in this hour, the responsibility of maintaining the country’s thousands of years old tradition of unity and social harmony is on us,” Priyanka said in a tweet.

“This is Mahatma Gandhi’s country. It is our duty to abide by the message of peace and non-violence,” the she added.

Priyanka is the first from the Gandhi family to issue a statement on the Ayodhya verdict. The temple town of Ayodhya is in Faizabad district, which Priyanka oversees as party incharge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of the organization, KC Venugopal, wrote to all office bearers and functionaries, asking them to not veer from the position espoused by the party’s top decision making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on the Ayodhya issue.

Congress leaders appeal follows several similar appeals by other leaders for calm and peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday urged people to not see the Ayodhya verdict in terms of victory and defeat and instead use it to “further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India”.

He also thanked all sections of the society for working to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the run up to the important day.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce at 10:30 am its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.