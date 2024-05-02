Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi of indulging in divisive politics for votes, power

Morena: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in divisive politics in the name of religion for the sake of votes and power. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed a public gathering in MP’s Morena on Thursday (Twitter Photo)

Gandhi said that Modi was completely cut off from the people of the country and was not aware of the ground realities.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Congress general secretary was addressing an election meeting in Morena its party candidate Satyapal Singh Sikarwar. She said, “Prime Minister never speaks of unemployment in his speeches or what he has done in the past ten years. He speaks of religion only to get votes and power through it.”

Gandhi said that the Hindu religion founded the country and the Congress party and claimed she was taught about Hindu religion by her grandmother, father and mother. “Hindu religion meant treading on the path of truth.”

Also Read: Congress wants to snatch OBC rights with religion-based quota: PM Modi in Agra

She said the PM was surrounded by people who did not let him know the reality of the country. “His policies were not based on the reality of the country like unemployment, price rise etc. His policies were for his billionaire friends who are 20 to 22 in number,” she said.

Gandhi alleged that the inflation was the result of bad implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the country’s wealth going into the hands of the PM’s billionaire friends.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the electoral bond scheme, she claimed that the BJP, through this scam, became the wealthiest party with money collected from those who faced raids and inquiries.

“It was not a donation but ‘wasooli’ (recovery by force). Donation was collected from an agency which constructed a bridge in Gujarat, that collapsed. Donations also came from a Covid vaccine manufacturer. Covid vaccine manufacturing job was given to just one company instead of 10 companies,” she said.

On the farmer issues, she alleged that hundreds of thousands of farmers protested on Delhi borders but Modi did not listen to them and when the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections came, the three farm laws were withdrawn. Referring to the Lakhimpur incident, she said, “In Lakhimpur, a minister’s son killed farmers with his jeep, but PM Modi remained busy in saving the minister and his son”, she said.

Gandhi said PM Modi had made all-out efforts to suppress the Opposition, adding that they would keep raising their voices and were not afraid.

Responding to Modi’s alleged remarks terming her father and grandmother as traitors, she said that Modi cannot understand “patriotism” as her father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had died for the country.

Modi had last week in Morena that former premier Rajiv Gandhi abolished the inheritance tax in 1985 after the death of his mother Indira Gandhi to save her wealth from going to the government.

Gandhi said, “My father didn’t inherit any wealth but martyrdom.”

“I feel hurt when PM Narendra Modi says that my father changed a law for personal wealth. My father did not inherit wealth, but martyrdom. This PM Modi won’t understand as he has never seen a dear one die for the country,’

“When my father came back in pieces, I was angry with the country. I was 19 years old. I sent my father under your protection but he came back in pieces. Today I am 52. I am saying this for the first time,” she said.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls Narendra Modi ‘egoistic’, attacks him over Prajwal Revanna row

She further said that thousands of youths lost the opportunity to get long-term employment in the Army because of the Centre’s Agniveer Scheme.

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi’s speech, MP BJP secretary, Rajneesh Agrawal, said, “Priyanka and Congress have realised that they have lost ground in the elections and PM Modi’s popularity is growing by the day across the country.”

He added that the BJP is all set to form its government for the third consecutive term under PM Modi’s leadership and that is why the Congres is trying to mislead the people.

The next phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on May 7, and May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.