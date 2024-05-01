Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls Narendra Modi ‘egoistic’, attacks him over Prajwal Revanna row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't stop JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna from leaving India, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Assam's Dhubri. She also called PM Modi an “egoistic” person. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. (File photo)

"PM Modi is far away from the reality of common people. He has no understanding of their miseries as he has become egoistic,” she said.

Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is embroiled in a sex scandal after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced in his constituency, Hassan.

"PM Modi did not stop him from leaving India," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged.

This was not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked PM Modi over the sex scandal.

Earlier this week, she questioned PM Modi's silence over the matter.

“The individual (Prajwal Revanna) who stood alongside Prime Minister Modi, for whom the PM solicited votes, stands accused of abusing thousands of women. The numbers are staggering. I want to know Modi’s response to this. I am keen to hear what the Union home minister has to say,” she had said.

Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress on Tuesday over the controversy, saying why the government didn't take action against the MP.

“Just a few days ago, I travelled abroad to visit my daughter. Then, the Prime Minister and Home Minister began discussing my overseas trips. They are well aware about when I travel, even keeping track of opposition leaders’ travels. Yet, when an accused, someone like him (Prajwal), leaves the country, they claim ignorance. How can anyone accept this? Someone has slipped away right under their noses after committing such a grave offence, and they remain silent,” she had said.

Today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged there was a mafia raj in BJP-ruled Assam. She also attacked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"There were serious charges against your CM when he was in the Congress party. As soon as he switched to BJP, all charges against him were washed off. The BJP has developed a washing machine where corrupt people are put...Your CM was the first one in this regard," she said.

Prajwal Revanna is accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women. The Karnataka police have formed a special investigation team to probe the grave allegations.

With inputs from ANI, PTI