'How's she even Gandhi?': MP CM's dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over 'mangalsutra' row

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav took sharp dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid the mangalsutra controversy, saying how she can be a Gandhi after marriage to Robert Vadra. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (ANI)

"As per our tradition, as soon as the daughter gets married, she adds her in-laws' surname after her name. How is Priyanka (Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi) a Gandhi? They all are fake Gandhis. They just want to gather votes in the name of Gandhi,” news agency PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

While addressing a poll-bound public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Yadav slammed the party general secretary, saying that even former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's soul must be shedding tears wondering why his granddaughter does not wear a mangalsutra after being married.

A political slugfest was triggered last week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress had been plotting to hand over the people's hard-earned money and property to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

PM Modi said the Congress's thinking was that of Urban Naxals'. "My mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They will go this far," he added.

The remarks triggered a row with opposition leaders -- including Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Farooq Abdullah -- criticising PM Modi's remark. Many of these leaders claimed PM Modi never respected the sacred thread.

Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the Prime Minister saying that her mother, Sonia Gandhi, sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country, referring to the assassination of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“What talks are happening in this country? Two days back there were speeches that Congress wants to snatch your 'mangalsutra'. This country has been free for the past 75 years, and 55 years Congress was in power. Did Congress ever snatch your gold or 'mangalsutra'?,” Vadra was quoted by PTI as saying during a rally in Bengaluru.

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies are being held in seven phases, which started on April 19 and will culminate on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The phase 1 polling was held on April 19, the second phase on April 26. Voting for the third phase will take place on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.