‘Who snatched mangalsutra of…’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Narendra Modi over Pulwama, Covid

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘mangalsutra’ remark as he reminded the PM of lives lost during the Covid pandemic, in the Pulwama terror attack, and during clashes with Chinese troops at the border. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking with media persons after the end campaign of second phase of Lok Sabha election at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Bihar, India, Wednesday,24, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Talking to reporters in Patna, Bihar's former deputy chief minister said, “The prime minister should tell us who is responsible for 'mangalsutras' being snatched (a metaphor for widowhood) from so many women during the outbreak of Covid, after demonetisation, in the Pulwama terror attack and skirmishes with Chinese troops along the border.”

More than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after their vehicle convoy was attacked in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019 ahead of the general elections.

Tejashwi Yadav was responding to Modi's claim that the Congress, ally of the RJD, would snatch away the wealth of common people, including the ‘mangalsutras’, and distribute to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, referring to the Muslim community.

"Elections should be about issues. What is the point in talking about 'mangalsutras' when gold has become so costly that most women cannot afford it?" Yadav added.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on similar lines saying the party should answer "who snatched the Mangalsutra of wives of soldiers" killed in Pulwama.

"Those who talk of the Mangalsutra should also talk about the Pulwama incident. Our soldiers were martyred and the mangalsutra of their wives were snatched from them," Yadav said at a rally in support of SP candidate Annu Tandon here.

"These people should answer who was behind the Pulwama incident? What did the government do about the incident?" Dimple Yadav, who is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said without taking any names.