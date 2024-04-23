‘My mother’s mangalsutra was…': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM Modi's remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘gold and mangalsutra’ remark, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country.



“What talks are happening in this country? Two days back there were speeches that Congress wants to snatch your 'mangalsutra'. This country has been free for the past 75 years, and 55 years Congress was in power. Did Congress ever snatch your gold or 'mangalsutra'?,” Vadra was quoted by PTI as saying during a rally in Bengaluru.



Vadra's statement comes after PM Modi at his election rallies alleged that the Congress would redistribute property of people if voted to power.



“He (Rahul Gandhi) says that if his party comes to power, all of what is possessed by the common man will be probed and taken in government control and distributed to others. This is in their manifesto...women in our families retain gold jewellery which is not only for wearing at functions but is their legal right as ‘streedhan’," Modi said at a rally in Aligarh on Monday.



“They (Congress) plan to amend the law to snatch gold, including their ‘mangalsutra’ (symbol of marriage) from our mothers and sisters. They are bent upon stealing it,” he added. A file photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her mother Sonia Gandhi.(PTI file)

Lashing out at the prime minister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,"When there was war, Indira Gandhi (her grandmother and former prime minister) donated her gold."



"My mother’s 'mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country," referring to the assassination of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by terrorists.



“Had Narendra Modi understood the importance of 'mangalsutra', he would not have spoken such unethical things," she added.



"The women do not sleep until everyone is asleep in the family and when there is trouble in the family, women mortgage their ornaments," Vadra added.

"Women will prefer sleeping hungry rather than letting others sleep on an empty stomach. These people (BJP) do not know her struggle. When the farmer is in debt, his wife mortgages her mangalsutra. When there is a daughter's marriage or health problems in the family, the woman mortgages her jewels," she underlined.