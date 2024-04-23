Farooq Abdullah reacts to PM Modi's ‘mangalsutra’ remarks in Rajasthan: ‘Our Islam and Allah…’

Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference on Tuesday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent ‘mangalsutra’ remarks in Rajasthan's Banswara and said Islam and Allah “teach us to walk together with everyone”. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)

Adddressing a rally in Banswara on Sunday, ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, PM Narendra Modi alleged that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims and cited former prime minister Manmohan Singh's statement that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. Modi also alleged that the Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables, including mangalsutra, to the "infiltrators" and “those who have more children”.

“Regretting” that the prime minister has said such a thing, J&K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “Our Islam and Allah teach us to walk together with everyone. Our religion never taught us to look down upon other religions, instead always taught us to respect other religions...If a person snatches the 'mangalsutra' he is not a Muslim and does not understand Islam…”

P Chidambaram questions PM Modi

Modi's remarks have evoked sharp reactions from the Congress as well, with former finance minister P Chidambaram alleging that the “level of debate has sunk to a new low after April 21.

"I cannot recall that any other prime minister had made such outrageous statements like PM Modi did at Jalore & Banswara in Rajasthan yesterday. Each sentence outdid the previous sentence in its absolute falsehood and brazen mendacity," P Chidambaram wrote on X.

The senior Congress leader also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party on claims against the Congress regarding alleged announcements to distribute people's land and other valuables among Muslims, among others.

"Will the BJP tell the world: a) when and where did the Congress say that we will distribute people's land, gold and other valuables among Muslims? b) when and where did the Congress say that a survey will be conducted to value the property of individuals, gold held by women and silver owned by tribal families? c) When and where did the Congress say that land and cash belonging to government employees will also be distributed?" P Chidambaram said in the post.

PM Modi doubles down attack on Congress

Modi, meanwhile, reiterated on Tuesday that he had put the truth before the country that Congress was hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk, Modi said his speech had created panic in the entire Congress and INDIA bloc.

"When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech. This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance. I had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and appeasement politics. After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?" Modi said.

On Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin OwaiI took strong exception to the stereotyping of Muslims in a speech by Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar, Owaisi said he would like to conduct a “post mortem" examination on Modi’s speech in Rajasthan.

“Modi said Muslims have more children. That is a lie. Fertility rate has declined in the community and, according to official data, it is 2.36 per cent. Though, admittedly, the fertility rate is lower among our Hindu brethren,” Owaisi told the rally in Purnea district.

Alleging that the prime minister “told a lie, as he has always done” at the Banswara rally, Owaisi said the remarks were “divisive”.

(With inputs from agencies)