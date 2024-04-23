‘To strengthen minority vote bank’: Amit Shah attacks Chidambaram over CAA row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been fighting politics of appeasement for years. Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Amit Shah said the Congress wanted to scrap CAA to strengthen their “minority” vote bank.

"Since the 1960s, Congress has made appeasement politics its weapon to win elections. We had been fighting against this for years. Since 2014, PM Modi has set the development agenda among people and elections began in the country based on that. Congress is facing difficulty in contesting elections based on development; they have continuously lost elections. They want to go ahead once again based on appeasement politics. P Chidambaram doesn't say what the shortcomings of CAA are; he just says that they will scrap it. Why? Because they have to strengthen their minority vote bank," he said.

Amit Shah further emphasised that P Chidambaram's intentions would never come to fruition, as the people have a clear understanding of the Congress party.

"BJP stands firm on its principles. We will not do injustice to anyone. We will do justice. But we will not do appeasement either. I don't understand what objection Congress has to CAA. The CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship; they are misleading people. They want to win elections by indulging in appeasement politics. I would like to tell Chidambaram that his intentions will never come to fruition. People have understood the Congress party well," he added.

During a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram on April 21, Congress's P Chidambaram said that if the INDIA bloc assumed power at the Centre, it intended to revoke the CAA along with the three criminal laws introduced by the BJP government.

"There is a long list of laws among which five laws will be absolutely repealed. Take it from me, I am the chairman of the manifesto committee. I wrote every word of it, I know what the intention was. The CAA will be repealed, not amended. We have made it clear," he further said.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah reiterated that the CAA will persist and the three criminal laws will be enforced.

"Congress is neither going to come to power nor going to make decisions. I assure the people of the country that CAA will remain and three (criminal) laws will be implemented. Every citizen will get justice within three years; such a justice system will be ensured. Every refugee will get citizenship. There is no doubt about it. I would like to suggest that Congress leaders, who have lost elections several times, rise out of appeasement politics and try to perform on the agenda of development," he added.