 Jairam Ramesh on PM's mangalsutra remark: 'Narendra Modi is Vish Guru, never respected…' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jairam Ramesh on PM's mangalsutra remark: 'Narendra Modi is Vish Guru, never respected…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 09:14 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted the path of polarization because he was nervous.

In a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the former was a "Vish Guru", not “Vishwa Guru”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a political event in Delhi, earlier this month, (Hindustan Times)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a political event in Delhi, earlier this month, (Hindustan Times)

Reacting to PM Modi's accusation that the Congress wants to snatch away women's 'mangalsutra', Jairam Ramesh said the former never respected the sacred thread.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Jairam Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted the path of polarization because he was nervous about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"The prime minister of the country can never use such language. But he is doing it. He considers himself a 'Vishwa Guru' but the language he has used in the last few days suggests that he is not a 'Vishwa Guru' but a 'Vish Guru'," Ramesh said.

The Congress general secretary said the language PM Modi had been using lately, was divisive and for polarisation.

What PM Modi had said

Addressing an election in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi accused the Congress of plotting to hand over people's hard-earned money and property to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

PM Modi said the Congress's thinking was that of Urban Naxals'.

"My mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They will go this far," he added.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of promising Sharia law

Jairam Ramesh on mangalsutra

Jairam Ramesh refuted PM Modi's claim, saying they were absolutely wrong and baseless. He said the party had talked about economic inequality in its election manifesto.

"They are spreading false propaganda that the Congress will take away 'mangalsutra'. The same person who never respected the 'mangalsutra' is today saying that we will take away the 'mangalsutra'," Jairam Ramesh added.

Also read: Congress manifesto meant for Pakistan elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress moves Election Commission

Congress has moved the Election Commission against the BJP, saying the party had been spreading confusion and angst among salaried professionals about equitable development of society.

"There is a wilful and deliberate attempt to stoke confusion, havoc and angst among the salaried professionals and the middle class through misinformation and lies...This message has been deliberately twisted and propagated. I bring to your attention one such incident as proof," All India Professionals' Congress head Praveen Chakravarty wrote to the Election Commission.

With inputs from PTI

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Jairam Ramesh on PM's mangalsutra remark: 'Narendra Modi is Vish Guru, never respected…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On