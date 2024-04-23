Jairam Ramesh on PM's mangalsutra remark: 'Narendra Modi is Vish Guru, never respected…'
Jairam Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted the path of polarization because he was nervous.
In a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the former was a "Vish Guru", not “Vishwa Guru”.
Reacting to PM Modi's accusation that the Congress wants to snatch away women's 'mangalsutra', Jairam Ramesh said the former never respected the sacred thread.
Jairam Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted the path of polarization because he was nervous about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
"The prime minister of the country can never use such language. But he is doing it. He considers himself a 'Vishwa Guru' but the language he has used in the last few days suggests that he is not a 'Vishwa Guru' but a 'Vish Guru'," Ramesh said.
The Congress general secretary said the language PM Modi had been using lately, was divisive and for polarisation.
What PM Modi had said
Addressing an election in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi accused the Congress of plotting to hand over people's hard-earned money and property to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".
PM Modi said the Congress's thinking was that of Urban Naxals'.
"My mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They will go this far," he added.
Jairam Ramesh on mangalsutra
Jairam Ramesh refuted PM Modi's claim, saying they were absolutely wrong and baseless. He said the party had talked about economic inequality in its election manifesto.
"They are spreading false propaganda that the Congress will take away 'mangalsutra'. The same person who never respected the 'mangalsutra' is today saying that we will take away the 'mangalsutra'," Jairam Ramesh added.
Congress moves Election Commission
Congress has moved the Election Commission against the BJP, saying the party had been spreading confusion and angst among salaried professionals about equitable development of society.
"There is a wilful and deliberate attempt to stoke confusion, havoc and angst among the salaried professionals and the middle class through misinformation and lies...This message has been deliberately twisted and propagated. I bring to your attention one such incident as proof," All India Professionals' Congress head Praveen Chakravarty wrote to the Election Commission.
