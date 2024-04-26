My mother too sacrificed mangalsutra like Sonia Gandhi, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit

A day after his suspension from the Congress party for ‘anti-party activities’, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said that his family was a synonym of loyalty for decades and his mother, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, too sacrificed her mangalsutra for the party like former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but instead of acknowledging it, the party leadership subjected her to humiliation. Karamjit joined BJP on April 20. Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh

Responding to remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had stated that her mother had sacrificed her mangalsutra for the country.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘gold and mangalsutra’ remark, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country.

MLA Chaudhary emphasised that the nation respects the sacrifices made by Sonia Gandhi, but the Congress leadership should also look beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family and acknowledge the sacrifices of other leaders. “My father Santokh Singh Chaudhary gave his life during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while walking with Rahul Gandhi. Rather than sympathising with my mother’s loss, a senior party leader callously dismissed his sacrifice as a consequence of old age and humiliated my mother. Congress party is built on the blood of numerous leaders who sacrificed their lives, but it cannot be the case that one sacrifice is valued while the others are ignored,” he said.

Accusing the party of maintaining double standards, the Phillaur MLA pointed out discrepancies in ticket distribution in Punjab. He noted that out of the eight Lok Sabha tickets announced in the state, barring MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Dr Amar Singh, six went to individuals who had previously contested against the Congress, and for the next list, he said, there were plans to nominate leaders who had defeated Congress candidates in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha election.

He said while Charanjit Singh Channi is being projected as a Dalit face of the party, it was under his leadership that only five reserved constituencies out of a total of 34 were won by the party, and many stalwart Dalit leaders were denied tickets during the last Vidhan Sabha election.