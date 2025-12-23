Priyanka Gandhi as PM face? What Robert Vadra, Congress MP Imran Masood said

Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has received praise for her political leadership from her husband, businessman Robert Vadra, and Congress MP Imran Masood, with both suggesting she has the potential to take on a larger leadership role in the party. New Delhi, Dec 19 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition MPs, holds a protest over the MGNREGA issue at Parliament premises on the last day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Rahul Singh)

Both suggested that Priyanka Gandhi possesses the experience, conviction and political lineage needed to take on a larger role in the party and in national politics.

What did Robert Vadra say?

Vadra told PTI, “I think Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) has learnt a lot from her grandmother (Indira Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi), Sonia ji and her brother (Rahul Gandhi) as well."

"When she speaks, she speaks from the heart. I think she has a bright future in politics and a bright future in changing what is required on the ground... This will happen in time, it's inevitable.”

He also added that she does not merely put forward her own ideas but represents the ideas of the people.

Imran Masood on Priyanka Gandhi

Whereas Congress MP Masood said that if she were made the Prime Minister, she would respond strongly like her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “... Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate. You won't dare to do that.”

This comes amid Priyanka Gandhi’s recent appeal to the Centre to take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh following the murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das.

She had pointed to what she described as the brutal killings of religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, she said, “The news of the brutal murder by a mob of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh is extremely alarming. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, identity, etc., are crimes against humanity,” she said.

“The Government of India should take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh,” she added.