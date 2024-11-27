'Extremely worrying': Priyanka Gandhi reacts to ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh, saying the incident was "extremely worrying" and the BJP-led central government must intervene. Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI file photo)

"The news of the arrest of the priest of ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh and the continuing violence against minority Hindus are extremely worrying," she wrote on X.

She demanded that the central government strongly raise the issue of the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

"I appeal to the Central Government to intervene in this matter and strongly raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government," she said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday and presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. He was remanded to police custody.

Das faces sedition charges for allegedly raising a flag on a stand bearing Bangladesh's national flag.

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the country's largest minority organisation, has expressed concern over the arrest.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon," said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the BHBCUC.

India has condemned his arrest.

Also read: Bangladesh: Clashes over Hindu ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das' arrest kills lawyer

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," said MEA.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also condemned the arrest today.

"The Bangladesh government is working under the pressure of radicals. These radicals are vandalising temples. I thank the government of India for taking this matter very seriously. The United Nations should also take cognisance of the situation," he told ANI.