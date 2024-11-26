‘Unfounded statements’: Bangladesh on India slamming ISKCON monk Chinmoy Das' arrest

The Bangladeshi government on Tuesday reacted to India's statement on former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, saying that it "has been misconstrued by certain quarters". Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by Bangladeshi forces on Monday. (HT PRINT)

The statement issued by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "utter dismay and deep sense of hurt" over the misinterpretation of the Hindu leader's arrest.

"The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between two neighbouring countries," it said.

Referring to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Bangladesh said that neither does it reflect the harmony that exists among people of all faiths nor the commitment and efforts of the state and the people in this regard.

"It also completely disregards that the Government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike," the statement read.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from the Dhaka airport on Monday on charges of sedition. He, who enjoys massive popularity in Bangladesh, has organized several rights for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in the country.

The former ISKON leader's arrest sparked massive violence in Dhaka, leaving one public prosecutor dead.

India condemned Das' arrest and said,"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das."

The MEA had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

Bangladesh in its statement reaffirmed that every citizen of its country, regardless of their religious identity, has the "right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance".

"Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly members of religious minorities remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh," the state reaffirmed.

Additionally, the statement mentioned that Bangladesh's judiciary functions “fully independently and no interference takes place in the work of judiciary.”

Noting the death of public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif in the violent protests following Das' arrest, the Bangladeshi government said that authorities have been asked to step up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at all costs.

A Chittagong court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das and sent him to custody.