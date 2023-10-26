Priyanka Gandhi gets EC notice over ‘ ₹21’ remark targeted at PM Modi

The Election Commission on Thursday served a show-cause notice to senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over an alleged poll code violation during her speech in Rajasthan's Dausa. The commission has asked Priyanka Gandhi to respond to the notice by 5pm on October 30.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Jhunjhunu.(ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only ₹21.

Gandhi said, “I recently saw something on TV. I don't know if it is true or not. PM Modi went to the Devnarayan temple and submitted an envelope in the donation box. People were wondering what it contained, but when it was opened ₹21 came out of it.”

The BJP on Wednesday made a representation to the Election Commission of India and demanded action against Priyanka Gandhi, accusing her of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign.

"Today we met members of the Election Commission regarding a statement by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 20 that violated the Model Code of Conduct and RP Act. We want to ask ECI if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is above the Model Code of Conduct. We demand ECI to take action against her," Law Minister Arjun Meghwal said.

While issuing notice to Priyanka Gandhi, the poll panel reminded her of a provision in the poll code which states that “parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders of workers of other parties.”

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

