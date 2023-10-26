EC issues show-cause notice to Assam CM for his 'Akbar' remark during Chhattisgarh poll campaign

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making communally charged remarks during an election campaign in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. The Election Commission, in its show-cause notice, said that certain parts of the BJP leader's speech that he delivered on October 18 have been found to be "prima facie violative" of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, 1951. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)

The commission has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5pm on October 30.

The Congress party, in its complaint to the poll body, alleged that Sarma made communally charged statements and made unverified allegations and distortions against its Kawardha candidate Mohammed Akbar.

What Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Chhattisgarh

“If one Akbar comes to one place, don't forget that they call hundred Akbars. Therefore, bid farewell to Akbar as soon as possible, otherwise this land of Mother Kaushalya will be defiled," Sarma said, as per the EC notice.

Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, is believed to hail from what is modern-day Chhattisgarh.

“So that's why brothers and sisters, you people have to save Chhattisgarh. This sacred land of Maa Kaushalya has to be saved and hence all of you should make Vijay Bhaiya victorious," Sarma said, referring to the BJP candidate from Kawardha.

Another part of Sarma's speech flagged by the poll body read, “Today, Love Jihad started in our country during the Congress rule. Today, the tribals of Chhattisgarh and our tribals like Assam are encouraged to convert to Islam every day and when voices are raised against them, Mukesh Baghel ji says that we are secular. Is it beating Hindus your form of secularism? This is a country of Hindus and will remain of Hindus. Don't teach us this language of secularism.”

While issuing him notice, the poll panel reminded the chief minister of a provision in the poll code which states that "no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic."

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17.

