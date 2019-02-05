Priyanka Gandhi gets room next to brother Rahul Gandhi at Congress headquarters

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been allotted an office at the Congress headquarters in 24 Akbar Road. Priyanka’s name plate has been put up outside the room, which is adjacent to the office of her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka’s office was occupied by Rahul when he was the party vice-president.

The previous occupants of Priyanka’s office include former Congress general secretaries Janardhan Dwivedi and Sushilkumar Shinde.

Rahul Gandhi had announced his sister’s entry into active politics last month when he appointed Priyanka as general secretary incharge of eastern UP. Jyotiraditya Scindia was tasked with the western part of India’s most populous state.

The Congress president had on Tuesday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would have a role beyond UP. “As a general secretary of the party, she has, by definition, a national role,” Rahul Gandhi said in an interview.

Priyanka met Rahul Gandhi at his Tughlaq Road residence on Monday evening. Congress sources said she would be present at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states, called in Delhi on Thursday evening to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka’s political plunge had been described as a ‘game changer’ by the Congress that declared the party was “all fired up and ready to go”. Congress leaders have been saying that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, seen as a formidable campaigner, could be involved in other states as well.

The appointments of Priyanka Gandhi and Jyptiraditya Scindia are part of Congress boss Rahul Gandhi’s strategy to revive the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress has been struggling in UP since being ousted from power in 1989 despite a surprisingly better performance in 2009, when it won 22 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress managed to win just two out of the 8o seats in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi seat, and mother Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:12 IST