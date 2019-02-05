Space opening up for Congress in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

Political space is opening up for Congress in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

The northern state is India’s most politically significant one, and sends 80 representatives to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 election, the Congress won two of these seats. The BJP, in contrast, won 71.

In the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party have forged an alliance, leaving out the Congress. But Gandhi isn’t worried about this.

“I personally respect Mayawatiji and Akhilesh Yadavji. I am fond of them. And in their own way, they have given tremendous service to this nation, particularly Mayawatiji. They have the right to partner with each other and come together to fight elections,” he said.

For the Congress, he implied, this could be an opportunity.

“We also have the right to say that we would like to fight for our ideology in Uttar Pradesh. We will work with the SP and the BSP because we have ideological agreement on a number of issues with them. But we are not going to give up our right to push our ideology in Uttar Pradesh either.

This could mean a contest of sorts, although Gandhi said things are still evolving.

“Well, it is fluid. I see a political space in UP opening up for the Congress. My personal view is that actually the Congress has a huge opportunity now because a space is going to open in Uttar Pradesh which is the Congress’ core space.

Gandhi defined this space as the “last man in line”.

“Mayawatiji’s community is the dominant community among the Dalits. That’s the same with Akhileshji and, that’s the same with the BJP. There is a feeling in Uttar Pradesh that if you come from a non-dominant, small community, if you are a person who is disenfranchised – a farmer, a labourer - then there is no room for you. And that is the exact space that the Congress works in.”

Gandhi indicated that his belief that the party could see a revival in place is why he has given the charge of the state to his sister and to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“I am pretty confident (and) that (is why) I’ve put Jyotiraditya [Scindia] and Priyanka [Gandhi] there. I am pretty confident that they will lay the structure for the Congress party’s revival in the state.”

Gandhi clarified that the party could do this without antagonizing its allies and friendly parties too much. This can be done “by respecting your opponent’s space and ideology but by defending yours,” he said.

