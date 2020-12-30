‘She’s supporting rioters’: UP deputy CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron remark

india

As Priyanka Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his “revenge against protesters” remark, the BJP, in turn, accused the Congress general secretary of supporting rioters.

The state’s deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma addressed a press conference soon after Priyanka Gandhi referred to Adityanath’s saffron clothes and asked him to follow Hinduism as there is no place for revenge and violence in that religion.

“Today she had forgotten that in the name of appeasing the minorities, she is supporting the rioters, people who pelted stones, damaged public property and rained bullets, from whom bullets and revolvers were seized,” Dinesh Sharma said while talking to reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that Priyanka Gandhi was disrespecting Hinduism and trying to prepare the vote bank by doing so. Sharma also said that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are trying to outdo each other in proving themselves as supporters of a “special section”.

“Today when there is peace in the entire state, these people are trying to surpass each other by spreading propaganda,” he said.

The Congress leader accused the Adityanath-led government and the police of taking several steps, which do not have any ‘legal’ basis and have led to ‘anarchy’ in the state.

“I think it is happening for the first time that a Chief Minister has made a statement like ‘badla liya jaega (we will take revenge)’. And this is what is happening in the state,” she said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

She was referring to the comments made by Adityanath after protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh and the chief minister had said that his government will take “revenge” on those involved in the violence by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.

More than 20 people have died across the state and many from bullet injuries. Police in the state initially denied that they opened fire at protesters but they admitted later

one of the protesters killed in Bijnor town had died in police firing.

Priyanka Gandhi had visited the family of 21-year-old son Suleman, who died after being hit by a police bullet on December 20 in Bijnor.

“The chief minister said they will take revenge. The police and the administration follow that. It is for the first time when a chief minister said that revenge will be taken from the people and damages will be recovered,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her press conference added.

She said that innocent protesters are targeted by the state police and administration and claimed that more than 5000 people have been detained across the state, and many others clandestinely.