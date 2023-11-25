Priyanka Gandhi joins folk dancers during election campaign in Telangana | Watch

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined folk dancers during the campaign for the upcoming November 30 elections in Telangana's Khammam district. She danced to the party's campaign song "Moodu Rangula Janda" (Tricolour flag) with the dancers, an event captured in a video shared by news agency PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen dancing alongside two women folk dancers while the campaign song played in the background. (PTI)

Gandhi was seen dancing alongside two women folk dancers while the campaign song played in the background. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she talked about the imminent assembly election in Telangana, saying, “This crowd represents the imminent change coming to Telangana. The people are poised to form a government ensuring a better future. Change is imperative, and it's on its way. #MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi interacted with a group of women on a tractor, taking moments to click selfies with them. The Congress party shared a video of the interaction, highlighting her spontaneous engagement with the women in the poll-bound state.

Election rallies in the state have been vigorous, with parties like the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) actively campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Kamareddy, expressed confidence in the people's determination to replace the BRS from power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Telangana is scheduled for polls on November 30, with votes set to be counted on December 3 along with four other states. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured victory with 88 out of 119 seats, while Congress secured 19 seats.

BRS MLA KTR's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi

Telangana minister and BRS MLA K T Rama Rao (KTR) made remarks targeting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, saying “she has limited knowledge of the history” surrounding former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, news agency ANI reported. KTR mentioned that the Congress party had previously ‘disrespected’ Narasimha Rao.

“It's truly unfortunate that Priyanka Gandhi does not seem to have any information on the history of the injustice meted out to late PM PV Narasimha Rao. He is someone we all look up to. He is the son of the soil... Such a humble human being who served the Congress party all his life had been insulted in such a humiliating fashion by the party. As a sitting PM, he was rejected from a party ticket to become a Member of Parliament in 1996. Let me also remind Priyanka Gandhi that after he passed away, his body was not even allowed to be brought to 24 Akbar Road in the AICC head office. It's truly tragic that Priyanka Gandhi doesn't seem to have any information on this... I demand that Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi apologise to the PV family,” KTR was quoted as saying by ANI.

