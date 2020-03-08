e-paper
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi takes aim at Adityanath govt over Lucknow hoardings

Priyanka Gandhi takes aim at Adityanath govt over Lucknow hoardings

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Uttar Pradesh govermnet of acting unconstitutionally

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticised teh Adityanath Governmentin Uttar Pradesh for putting up hoardings in Lucknow displaying names of people allegedly involved in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last December.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticised teh Adityanath Governmentin Uttar Pradesh for putting up hoardings in Lucknow displaying names of people allegedly involved in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last December.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday waded into the controversy over the hoardings put up by the Lucknow administration featuring photographs of those accused of violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last December.

In a tweet, she accused the Yogi Adityanath government of acting unconstitutionally.

“The attitude of the BJP government of UP is such that the head of the government and the officials following his footsteps believe that they are above the constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar. The High Court has told the government that it is not above the Constitution and that its accountability will be fixed,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet came after the Allahabad high court took suo moto cognizance of the hoardings and called for a hearing on Sunday. The hearing which was to take place at 10 am was later postponed to 3 pm.

A two-judge bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha Sunday morning said that the act was “highly unjust” and that it was an absolute “encroachment” on personal liberty of the persons concerned.

The hoardings carry names, photographs and residential addresses of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protests last December.

The accused have also been asked to pay for the damages to public and private property within a stipulated time with a warning that failure to comply will lead to attachment of their properties.

Priyanka Gandhi formally joined politics in January last year and was tasked with reviving the party’s fortunes in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. But she is yet to make any significant impact in the state that sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha.

