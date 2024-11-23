Menu Explore
Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad voters: ‘Look forward to being your voice in Parliament’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 04:05 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading by more than 4 lakh votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked the voters for Wayanad for their support, saying that she looks forward to being their voice in Parliament.

Congress General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Wayanad's Mananthavady.( Congress / X)
Congress General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Wayanad's Mananthavady.( Congress / X)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress is leading by more than 4 lakh votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll in Kerala, as per the latest data shared by the Election Commission of India.

She even surpassed the lead achieved by her brother Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a post on X. “I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!”

She also thanked the voters of Wayanad for giving her the honour and immense love in the elections. Follow Wayanad election results LIVE updates.

“My colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign, thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12 hour a day (no food, no rest, car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in,” she said.

She also thanked her mother, Sonia Gandhi, her husband, Robert Vadra and her two children – Raihan and Miraya, saying that no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage they give her.

Also Read | What Priyanka Gandhi was doing amid Wayanad counting, Robert Vadra reveals

“And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!” she said.

Wayanad bypoll

 

The bypoll in Wayanad was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the constituency and chose Raebareli, the second seat, he won in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes this year, defeating CPI’s Annie Raja. The Congress subsequently fielded Priyanka in the bypoll in Wayanad.

