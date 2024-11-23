Wayanad bypoll result: Priyanka Gandhi leading by 1 lakh votes, on course for record win

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress was leading by more than 1 lakh votes after two hours of counting of votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Saturday, November 23. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets a gathering.(Nana Patole-X)

The counting of votes for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll began at 8am, and postal ballots were first taken up. The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

Wayanad, a bastion of the Congress, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party's Navya Haridas, and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

According to the ECI at 10am today, Priyanka was leading with 1,01,743 votes against her nearest rival Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India.

BJP candidate Navya Haridas was in third place, as per the ECI.

Rahul Gandhi vacated Wayanad seat

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

Rahul Gandhi vacated Wayanad's seat after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP candidate Navya Haridas expressed confidence in her party's victory, saying that if the people want development in Wayanad, they will choose the NDA.

“Last time Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad but he rejected this Mandal and retained Rae Bareli. This time the voting percentage came down as they were not in the mood to face the election after the landslide incident. If people need development in Wayanad, then they would select NDA,” she told news agency ANI.