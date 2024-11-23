Wayanad election result live: Can Priyanka Gandhi secure Lok Sabha debut from Congress stronghold?
Wayanad election result live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start declaring the result of Lok Sabha by poll in Kerala's Wayanad constituency shortly. According to the officials, the counting will begin at 8 am, with postal ballot votes being counted first, followed by EVMs. The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly seats of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district. The voter turnout was recorded at 64.72 per cent, a significant drop from the 72.92 per cent in the 2024 general election, and the 80.33 per cent turnout in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi first contested the seat....Read More
The Wayanad by poll gained national attention due to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut. Priyanka is contesting against CPI(M) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP's Navya Haridas.
The hill district is considered a Congress stronghold, but Mokeri reduced the grand old party's victory margin to 20,000 votes when he contested the seat in 2014. In an interview with PTI, Mokeri accused the Congress party of not addressing the key concerns of Wayanad, and focusing on the lineage of Gandhi family instead.
The BJP candidate Navya Haridas is a two-time councilor in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Mahila Morcha State General Secretary in the BJP. In an interview with The Wire, Navya accused Rahul Gandhi of betraying the people of Wayand, and the Congress of trying to perpetuate its family dominance in the constituency.
Priyanka Gandhi has promised to address the issues of farmers and focus on developing tourism in the hill district. The Congress general secretary is hoping to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi, who won the seat in 2024 general elections by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes, but later vacated it to retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leaders have set a target to secure Priyanka Gandhi's victory by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.
Wayanad election result live: Who is CPI(M) candidate Sathyan Mokeri?
Wayanad election result live: The 71-year-old CPI leader is a grassroots politician and a three-time MLA from the Nadapuram seat in the state assembly. He is also the national joint secretary of All India Kisan Sabha.
Mokeri alleged that Rahul Gandhi failed to address farmers' issues during his term as an MP from Wayanad. He also alleged that the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha failed to raise the constituency’s issues in the Parliament.
Both CPI(M) and the Congress are a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level but contest the elections in Kerala as polar opposites. When asked about the national level alliance, Mokeri said the INDIA bloc is meant to fight “fascist” forces at the national level, which do not exist in Kerala.
Wayanad election result live: Who is BJP candidate Nayva Haridas?
Wayanad election result live: Navya Haridas, 36, is a mechanical engineer with a B-Tech degree from KMCT Engineering College, Calicut University. She graduated in 2007.
Haridas is a two-time councilor in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Mahila Morcha State General Secretary in the BJP.
On her Facebook page, Navya Haridas describes herself as the BJP Parliamentary Party Leader and BJMM State General Secretary.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Navya has no criminal cases against her.
Navya Haridas owns assets worth ₹1,29,56,264 and has a total liability of ₹1,64,978, as per the organization.