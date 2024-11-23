Wayanad election result live: Can Priyanka Gandhi secure Lok Sabha debut from Congress stronghold?

Wayanad election result live: Congress General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections. Victory in Wayanad will ensure the Congress leader's Lok Sabha debut in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Wayanad election result live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start declaring the result of Lok Sabha by poll in Kerala's Wayanad constituency shortly. According to the officials, the counting will begin at 8 am, with postal ballot votes being counted first, followed by EVMs. The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly seats of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district. The voter turnout was recorded at 64.72 per cent, a significant drop from the 72.92 per cent in the 2024 general election, and the 80.33 per cent turnout in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi first contested the seat....Read More

The Wayanad by poll gained national attention due to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut. Priyanka is contesting against CPI(M) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP's Navya Haridas.

The hill district is considered a Congress stronghold, but Mokeri reduced the grand old party's victory margin to 20,000 votes when he contested the seat in 2014. In an interview with PTI, Mokeri accused the Congress party of not addressing the key concerns of Wayanad, and focusing on the lineage of Gandhi family instead.

The BJP candidate Navya Haridas is a two-time councilor in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Mahila Morcha State General Secretary in the BJP. In an interview with The Wire, Navya accused Rahul Gandhi of betraying the people of Wayand, and the Congress of trying to perpetuate its family dominance in the constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi has promised to address the issues of farmers and focus on developing tourism in the hill district. The Congress general secretary is hoping to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi, who won the seat in 2024 general elections by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes, but later vacated it to retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leaders have set a target to secure Priyanka Gandhi's victory by a margin of over 5 lakh votes.