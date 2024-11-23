Who are Raihan and Miraya, ‘two jewels’ mentioned by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday won the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election by a margin of over 4.10 lakh votes. In a post on her X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned her two children Raihan and Miraya, calling them her “two jewels”. Miraya Vadra (L) and Raihan Vadra (R)(vadramiraya/Instagram)

“To my mother, Robert and my two jewels- Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!” the 52-year-old Congress leader said.



The Wayanad voters picked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi. She defeated the nominees fielded by the ruling Left and the BJP.



Who are Raihan and Miraya?

Raihan, 24, is the eldest son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. The Vadra scion's social handles describe him as a “visual artist” by profession, whose work also includes road and wildlife photography.



He also voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After casting his vote, Raihan told PTI,"It is hot here, but we get this chance every five years to directly effect a change and participate in democracy. So, everyone should come out and vote."

Raihan's 22-year-old sister Miraya is an alumna of Dehradun's Welham Girl's College in Dehradun. She is reportedly pursuing an instructor-level diving course.



Earlier, Miraya was spotted alongside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Priyanka Gandhi was made Congress general secretary in-charge of the crucial eastern Uttar Pradesh region in January 2019 and then general secretary in-charge of the entire state.

In December 2023, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made Congress general secretary "without a portfolio". She helped strengthen the organisation and led the party's campaign in Himachal Pradesh, where the grand old party wrested power from the BJP.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended New Delhi's Modern School and the Convent of Jesus and Mary.



She holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, and also has a master's degree in Buddhist studies.