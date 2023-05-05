‘Shameful’: Priyanka targets BJP over graft charge ahead of K’taka elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party -led government in Karnataka is known as “40% commission government” which is “sad and shameful”, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday.

The Congress leader said this while addressing a public meeting at Kanakagiri in Karnataka’s Koppal district.

“The BJP government has been in power for three years. Whenever there is a new government, it tries to create a new identity. Isn’t it sad and shameful that Karnataka BJP is known as ‘40% sarkar’?” she said while continuing her tirade against the ruling BJP.

“This name was not given by any party, but was given by the contractors who were forced to commit suicide,” she alleged.

In April last year, a contractor had died by suicide in Udupi district, after accusing BJP leader Eshwarappa, who was at that time state rural development and panchayat raj minister, of corruption. The minister was subsequently cleared after an investigation by the state criminal investigation department (CID).

The corruption allegations against the BJP government gained momentum when contractors’ association president D Kempanna, reiterated the issue and mentioned the 40% cut in August 2022. The association had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 and requested him to intervene into the matter.

“You have been struggling for the past three-and-a-half years and forced to pay commission for every work. Hence, we have come up with our guarantees which will help everyone in the state,” she said.

The Congress leader also asked people to exercise caution while selecting the right candidate, saying their focus should be on employment and future of their children. “Gas cylinder, pulses, oil, petrol - everything has become costly because of the corrupt government.”

“In Mahabharatha, when Arjun was asked to aim for the fish looking at its shadow, he concentrated only on the eye. People of the state should be like Arjun with concentration on your future. Don’t fall into any trap. Focus on your children’s future, concentrate on your employment and don’t lose sight of it,” she said.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi also visited the Kanakagiri temple and offered prayers.

Alleging that the BJP leaders refuse to talk about what they have done for the people of the state, she further slammed PM Modi for “counting how many times he has been abused.” “The leaders raise communal issues and play on emotions but they do not speak on development,” she added.

HT couldn’t elicit a response from the BJP.

Gandhi was reacting to Modi’s allegation that he has been verbally “abused 91 times” by the Congress. The Karnataka Congress had on Sunday launched a ‘CryPM campaign’, akin to its ‘PayCM’ campaign in the poll-bound state. Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of Modi’s face on a QR Code.

Polling in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10. The results will be announced on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)