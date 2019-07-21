Priyanka Gandhi vs Yogi Adityanath after UP killings over land dispute

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday traded sharp barbs over the death of 10 tribal farmers who died in Sonbhadra district’s Umbha village earlier this week.

Yogi Adityanath, who was visiting Sonbhadra to meet the families of the victims who died in a shootout over land dispute, pinned the blame for the tragedy on Congress.

“The Umbha incident is result of the sins of the Congress party whose leaders are shedding crocodile tears over the incident,” said the chief minister.

Under fire from the opposition over the massacre, Adityanath blamed the Congress for a “political conspiracy” the roots of which he claimed were laid more than 50 years ago and said the government would take “strict action against those who tried to steal land”.

Shortly after Adityanath’s attack, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to claim that pressure from the Congress forced him to act.

“It is only because of Congress workers’ demand for justice for the affected villagers that the government realised that the matter was serious. I hope the government will fulfil the announcements it made today. Tribals should get land ownership and there should be security for them,” she tweeted.

Adityanath, who was visiting the district a day after Priyanka met the families, said it is being investigated how the land was registered in the name of the village head.

In another tweet, Priyanka welcomed the CM’s visit to the affected families.

“I welcome the CM’s visit to Sonbhadra. Even though it is late, it is only right that the government stands with the ones affected. It is good to recognise one’s duty. I hope they will get justice and their demands will be met,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

The chief minister announced compensation of Rs 18.50 lakh each for the kin of 10 people who were shot dead in Umbha village and Rs 2.5 lakh each to those injured. The government had earlier announced compensations of of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

He also promised strict action against the accused.

