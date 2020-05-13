Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:32 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with 11 suggestions to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

In her letter, she said that Uttar Pradesh government should not seek any interest on home loans, and demanded waiver of tubewell and power bills of farmers for four months.

In her further focus on state’s farmers, Priyanka Gandhi said that they should be given guarantee that their entire produce will be bought. She also demanded full payment of all pending dues to farmers.

The Congress general secretary also sought relief for small and medium industries in the state.

Weavers and carpet makers were also mentioned in Priyanka Gandhi’s letter as she demanded financial relief and loan waiver for them.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has utterly failed in helping the people. “All power has been concentrated in the hands of the government, there is no voice through which you can reach the officials and people are helpless as to where to go,” the former Union minister had said.

Prasad said that he has been telling Congress workers that the priority is that the lockdown has been on for two months now and as it is being eased it is important to strongly raise law and order issues and concerns of farmers like procurement of wheat.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken a “historic” decision on behalf of the party to pay for the rail ticket of migrant labourers and now it is the responsibility of all Congress workers to ensure that no one in need is left out, he said.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier alleged laxity in the procurement of wheat in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the farmers are forced to wait for three days to get their produce sold in the mandis. “In UP the procurement of wheat is not done in pace as the farmers have to queue up for 3 days to sell their produce. There is no one to hear their grievances. The government had been alerted much before, but it did not act,” she had tweeted on Monday.