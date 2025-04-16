Probe agency searches EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti's premises in Mahadev online betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate or ED on Wednesday conducted fresh multi-state searches, including at the premises of the founder of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti, in connection with the Mahadev online betting app linked-money laundering case, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed officials. Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip (Image courtesy: @nishantpitti/X)

The searches are being undertaken at premises located in Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sambalpur in Odisha, the report said.

The premises of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip, are also being covered.

What is Mahadev online betting app case?