Probe agency searches EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti's premises in Mahadev online betting app case
Fresh multi-state searches by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Mahadev online betting case.
The Enforcement Directorate or ED on Wednesday conducted fresh multi-state searches, including at the premises of the founder of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti, in connection with the Mahadev online betting app linked-money laundering case, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed officials.
The searches are being undertaken at premises located in Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sambalpur in Odisha, the report said.
The premises of Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of online travel booking platform EaseMyTrip, are also being covered.
Searches have also been undertaken in this case.
What is Mahadev online betting app case?
- The Mahadev online betting app case made headlines after the ED claimed a few years back that many high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are alleged to have been involved in the illegal operation and subsequent monetary transactions linked to the app.
- The ED has alleged in the past that its probe in the Mahadev Online Betting (MOB) gaming and betting app has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, the state where the two main promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, of the app hail from.
- The federal probe agency had said the MOB app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Probe agency searches EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti's premises in Mahadev online betting app case
SHARE
Copy