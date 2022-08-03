'Probe on, to be seen if it was deliberate...': Andhra Pradesh minister on gas leak incident

Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the suspected gas-leak incident a day ago, which saw as many as 150 garment factory workers falling sick. The incident took place at a special economic zone in Atchyutapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Amarnath was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “The samples have been sent to ICMR for further inquiry. It remains to be determined whether it was a random or a deliberate act.”

While the exact reason behind the leakage was not immediately known, the leakage is suspected to have emanated from a veterinary drugs lab nearby. An explosion incident at the lab had claimed seven lives in April.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, earlier said, “While many were treated at the factory, another 50 women workers were shifted to the NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli in buses and cars.”

During the time of the leak, as many as 400 people were working at the factory. The symptoms that were experienced by the workers include nausea and vomiting, while some fainted.

On June 3, a similar gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam led to the hospitalisation of over 170 workers.

(With inputs from reporter)

