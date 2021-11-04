Probe on violence being conducted impartially: Tripura police

The Tripura Police on Thursday said in a series of tweets that the probe into the communal violence which occurred last week is impartial and claimed that there were attempts on social media to show otherwise.

The tweet comes after Tripura Police booked 71 people and filed five criminal cases over alleged fake and provocative posts on social media on Wednesday. The police also booked an advocate under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly sharing fake information on social media.

The Tripura Police are probing the reports of tension among different groups over the alleged vandalisation of a mosque and houses of residents during a rally taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on October 26 in north Tripura.

In the last week of October, several groups took out protests in Agartala demanding justice for alleged vandalisation of temples and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during Durga Puja.

The police also claim that there were outside forces which were responsible for creating unrest in the state.

“Some posts in social media projecting doubts on the impartiality of Tripura police in taking action against the perpetrators of recent communal incidents have been noticed. It is reiterated that Police is investigating these cases in a complete impartial and lawful manner,” the Tripura Police said via a tweet.

“Tripura police once again appeals to all not to believe unverified posts on social media and not to like/ retweet those posts since it amounts to rumour mongering,” it further added.