Prohibitory orders in Manipur’s Churachandpur over assault of Hmar tribal leader

IMPHAL: Tension erupted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday following a shutdown call to protest an attack on a Hmar tribe leader on Sunday evening, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the district to maintain peace. Hmar Inpui had also asked those responsible for the attack to surrender at its office by Monday morning.

Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, had called for a shutdown to protest against the assault of its general secretary Richard Laltanpuia Hmar, who was attacked by some unidentified persons at 7:30pm on Sunday. In a statement, the group said Laltanpuia was on his way home when he was intercepted, blindfolded, and assaulted on the campus of VK Montessori School, Churachandpur, despite identifying himself.

The Hmar Students’ Association also announced a total shutdown across Churachandpur district, effective immediately and until further notice.

Following the shutdown, protesters burnt tyres and set up barricades to block the Tiddim Road, the National Highway 150 that connects Imphal to Mizoram via Churachandpur).

Officials said the Churachandpur district has imposed prohibitory orders with immediate effect across the entire revenue district until further notice, citing a serious apprehension of a breach in law and order situation, which could threaten peace and public tranquility, including potential harm to life and property.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, prohibited unauthorised processions or unlawful assembly of five or more persons. It also banned the carrying of arms or instruments that can be used as weapons, including sticks, rods and stones.