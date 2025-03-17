Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prohibitory orders in Manipur’s Churachandpur over assault of Hmar tribal leader

ByThomas Ngangom
Mar 17, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, had called for a shutdown to protest against the assault of its general secretary Richard Laltanpuia Hmar

IMPHAL: Tension erupted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday following a shutdown call to protest an attack on a Hmar tribe leader on Sunday evening, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the district to maintain peace.

Hmar Inpui had also asked those responsible for the attack to surrender at its office by Monday morning.
Hmar Inpui had also asked those responsible for the attack to surrender at its office by Monday morning.

Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, had called for a shutdown to protest against the assault of its general secretary Richard Laltanpuia Hmar, who was attacked by some unidentified persons at 7:30pm on Sunday. In a statement, the group said Laltanpuia was on his way home when he was intercepted, blindfolded, and assaulted on the campus of VK Montessori School, Churachandpur, despite identifying himself.

Hmar Inpui had also asked those responsible for the attack to surrender at its office by Monday morning.

The Hmar Students’ Association also announced a total shutdown across Churachandpur district, effective immediately and until further notice.

Following the shutdown, protesters burnt tyres and set up barricades to block the Tiddim Road, the National Highway 150 that connects Imphal to Mizoram via Churachandpur).

Officials said the Churachandpur district has imposed prohibitory orders with immediate effect across the entire revenue district until further notice, citing a serious apprehension of a breach in law and order situation, which could threaten peace and public tranquility, including potential harm to life and property.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, prohibited unauthorised processions or unlawful assembly of five or more persons. It also banned the carrying of arms or instruments that can be used as weapons, including sticks, rods and stones.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On