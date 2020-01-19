Project execution speed has doubled since J&K became UT, says Piyush Goyal

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:50 IST

Central commerce minister Piyush Goyal says he got a glimpse of the fast-paced growth in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing tour of the Union Territory by a group of ministers to spread awareness on the central schemes implemented in the region after the removal of article 370. Goyal added the execution speed for projects had doubled since then.

“Today I got a glimpse of the fast pace of growth and development that J&K witnessed after Governor’s rule was imposed in June 2018, followed by President’s rule and later after J&K became a Union Territory”, Goyal told reporters in Jammu on Sunday.

Goyal said several uncovered households in J&K were now connected with power under Saubhagya Yojana and also benefitting from other schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Three hydroelectric projects and two key irrigation projects which were languishing for many years are now moving at a fast pace towards completion and subsequent implementation,” Goyal added.

He said the ongoing work on the Jammu-Udhampur-Katra-Quazigund-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail had gathered pace as demonstrated by the full utilization of allocated funds and the resultant need for additional funds.

“We are hoping to complete reaming 111 kilometers section by December 2021,” said Goyal.

A team of 36 Union ministers is on a five-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir where they will attend government functions as part of the Centre’s outreach programme.

Union ministers, Ashwini Choubey, Jitendra Singh, Smiriti Irani and Anurag Thakur also addressed public meetings in different areas of Jammu region on Sunday.

Goyal had attended a public meeting in Akhnoor in Jammu district earlier in the day where he spoke of the new rights that the residents of the newly carved UT could now enjoy due to application of Central laws.

The commerce minister also claimed that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was normal and the residents were monitoring the developmental work.

“The situation is normal in J&K as 99% of students took part in various exams without any hassle. Tourism footfall too has increased. Prepaid mobile services have also been restored. Now, the people of J&K are monitoring the development.”

Goyal also took a dig at the opposition for terming the ministers’ visit a diversionary tactic.

“Does the opposition mean to suggest that Kashmir does not deserve the attention it is getting. Is the opposition unhappy that we are taking development to every remote corner of Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil,” Goyal asked.

The ministers’ tour comes on close on the heels of a two-day visit by a group of at least 15 foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. It was the first visit by diplomats since the nullification of J&K’s special status in August last year.