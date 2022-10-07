Promise of a better life shattered as 4 of Punjab family killed in California

The promise of a better life in a foreign land drew the family of Hoshiarpur-based Randhir Singh to the United States (US) 16 years ago. A government medical officer, Randhir Singh, now 72, took voluntary retirement to take his family abroad. His wife, Kirpal Kaur, a government school teacher, 68, also quit her job to fulfil the family’s dream of settling abroad. They built a small business and their children were slowly growing roots in their new home in California, till tragedy struck this week.

The bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard in a remote area in Merced County, California.

Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur lived with their family in the US and were on a pilgrimage to Rishikesh when the news of the abduction reached them earlier this week. The devastated couple immediately left for their native village of Harsi in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, their neighbours said.

They flew to the US on Wednesday, said Madan Singh, a family friend. But before they could land, the deaths were announced by the US authorities.

Charanjit Singh, a neighbour and close family friend, said the family was in shock. He said the family decided to migrate to the US as most of their relatives were settled there. “It’s less because of economic reasons and more due to the community’s trend to send children abroad. Those settled abroad are seen as prosperous and respectable than those living here in the village,” he said.

He said that Amandeep and Jasdeep were students when their family shifted base. “The boys completed their studies in the US and started a transport business which they had expanded recently,” Charanjit said.

“The family remained connected to its roots and solemnised the marriages of their three children in the village itself,” he said.

Kewal Singh, another neighbour, said both Jasdeep and Amandeep were grounded and had set up their transport business with hard work.

Narinder Singh, Jasleen’s uncle, said she married Jasdeep in January 2019 and left for the US in October 2020. “My niece had informed us recently that they are planning to visit us in January 2023. We were eagerly waiting to see them and celebrate Aroohi’s first birthday on January 27. But destiny had something else in store,” he said.