Home / India News / Promise of a better life shattered as 4 of Punjab family killed in California

Promise of a better life shattered as 4 of Punjab family killed in California

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The promise of a better life in a foreign land drew the family of Hoshiarpur-based Randhir Singh to the United States (US) 16 years ago.

This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Jasleen Kau and Jasdeep Singh, with their 8-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri. (AP)
This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Jasleen Kau and Jasdeep Singh, with their 8-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri. (AP)
ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur

The promise of a better life in a foreign land drew the family of Hoshiarpur-based Randhir Singh to the United States (US) 16 years ago. A government medical officer, Randhir Singh, now 72, took voluntary retirement to take his family abroad. His wife, Kirpal Kaur, a government school teacher, 68, also quit her job to fulfil the family’s dream of settling abroad. They built a small business and their children were slowly growing roots in their new home in California, till tragedy struck this week.

The bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby’s uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard in a remote area in Merced County, California.

Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur lived with their family in the US and were on a pilgrimage to Rishikesh when the news of the abduction reached them earlier this week. The devastated couple immediately left for their native village of Harsi in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, their neighbours said.

They flew to the US on Wednesday, said Madan Singh, a family friend.  But before they could land, the deaths were announced by the US authorities.

Charanjit Singh, a neighbour and close family friend, said the family was in shock. He said the family decided to migrate to the US as most of their relatives were settled there. “It’s less because of economic reasons and more due to the community’s trend to send children abroad. Those settled abroad are seen as prosperous and respectable than those living here in the village,” he said.

He said that Amandeep and Jasdeep were students when their family shifted base. “The boys completed their studies in the US and started a transport business which they had expanded recently,” Charanjit said.

“The family remained connected to its roots and solemnised the marriages of their three children in the village itself,” he said.

Kewal Singh, another neighbour, said both Jasdeep and Amandeep were grounded and had set up their transport business with hard work.

Narinder Singh, Jasleen’s uncle, said she married Jasdeep in January 2019 and left for the US in October 2020. “My niece had informed us recently that they are planning to visit us in January 2023. We were eagerly waiting to see them and celebrate Aroohi’s first birthday on January 27. But destiny had something else in store,” he said. 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out