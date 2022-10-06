Video reveals how Indian-origin family of 4 were kidnapped in California. Watch

Four of an Indian-origin family including an eight-month-old infant have been found dead in California, two days after they went missing. Surveillance footage released by the local Sheriff's office confirmed that they were kidnapped on Monday. The kidnapper was armed and the four of them were forcibly taken inside a truck, emerging details revealed.

According to the video, released by the Sheriff's office, the two brothers Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh arrived at their business before 9am. They arrive at nine minutes apart. Jasdeep encountered a man who had a trash bag but the man seemed to have pulled out a firearm. In the video after some time, Jasdeep and Amandeep can be seen coming out with their hands tied at the back. A gunman escorts them. The gunman again enters the business and takes Jasleen who is seen carrying the baby.

There was a dog at the compound where the kidnapping took place.

Investigation so far in the California kidnapping case

> The bodies of all four have been recovered from a rural farm area.

> Police arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion but no charges have been filed yet.

> The motive for the kidnapping has not been found.

> According to investigators, the ATM card of one of the victims was used at a bank n Atwater, California after they were kidnapped.

> The police released photos of the suspect and the authorities are working to confirm whether the arrested is the same person.

Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe

California में 4 भारतीयों के अपहरण और हत्या की खबर आई, जिसमें 8 महीने की बच्ची का भी कत्ल हुआ है..



ये ख़बर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं पीड़ितों के परिवारों के साथ दुख साझा करता हूं... साथ ही केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री @DrSJaishankar से इस मामले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने की अपील करता हूं। https://t.co/SFMuRBn4Q0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 6, 2022

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the killinf of the four Indian-origin persons and demanded a high-level probe into the matter. "Brutal kidnapping & murder of 8 mnt old Aroohi, her parents & uncle Amandeep Singh is a matter of shock & concern for Pbis worldwide. I urge @DrSJaishankar to take up issue of safety & security of Indians with US admin even as I extend my deep condolences with bereaved family,” said Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet.

