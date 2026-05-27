Property dealer shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Lucknow; attack caught on CCTV

A property dealer in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants with their faces covered in the PGI police station area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident, while CCTV footage captured the assailants shooting the property dealer from close range.(HT Photo)

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The critically injured man was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, even as the incident triggered panic in the busy market area. Large crowds gathered at the scene soon after the crime, and police had to regulate movement in the area.

DCP South Amit K Anand said, “Local police teams had rushed to the scene and shifted the injured man to hospital. CCTV footage from nearby areas was being scanned to identify the two attackers.”

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Police said Singh had just stepped out of his car and was heading towards his office when two masked men on a motorcycle arrived at the spot. Before anyone could react, the accused allegedly fired at him three times from close range. He collapsed on the spot, while the attackers fled brandishing firearms.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, Singh lived with his family near Kalindi Park in Lucknow. The incident took place between 12 pm and 12.30 pm when he arrived at his office in Yadav Market, Kalli Paschim Bazaar, along with his driver, Pradeep Singh. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, though investigators are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, Singh lived with his family near Kalindi Park in Lucknow. The incident took place between 12 pm and 12.30 pm when he arrived at his office in Yadav Market, Kalli Paschim Bazaar, along with his driver, Pradeep Singh. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, though investigators are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators reportedly recovered an empty bullet shell casing from the location. The forensic team collected evidence while police personnel cordoned off the area to facilitate the investigation.

A 50-second CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered. It shows Singh stepping out of his car and walking while talking on his mobile phone. During this time, an assailant—dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans—approaches him and opens fire in rapid succession.

Singh collapses onto the road the moment the first bullet strikes him near the chest. The assailant continues firing. Finally, he shoots him near the head before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle driven by his accomplice.

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