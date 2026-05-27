Unidentified men open fire in Gzb residential area, FIR lodged

Ghaziabad: Two unidentified suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at a house in Sahibabad’s residential area late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday, adding that they have registered a first information report (FIR) in the incident. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.15pm when some unidentified men wearing helmets arrived in Jawahar Park area on a two-wheeler and fired about 8-10 shots at a house owned by a woman, a resident of Shahdara area in Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT)

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.15pm when some unidentified men wearing helmets arrived in Jawahar Park area on a two-wheeler and fired about 8-10 shots at a house owned by a woman, a resident of Shahdara area in Delhi.

“About three months ago, the house had been vacated by her tenant following the court’s directions. The two men arrived on Monday night and fired multiple shots, targeting the locked house and fled. Locals alerted the police, and a visiting team recovered 8-10 empty cartridges. We have initiated an investigation into the incident,” assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad) Amit Saxena told HT.

“We are investigating all probable angles to the case,” ACP added.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (rash and negligent acts endangering human lives) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Sahibabad police station following a complaint by the woman’s son over the incident, said officials.

“The two men on a two-wheeler were spotted in CCTV footage. The empty cartridges recovered indicate that these were fired from pistols,” Yogendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahibabad police station, told HT.

Residents said the incident has instilled a sense of fear among them.

“Residents are frightened after the incident. Everyone was taken by surprise as so many shots were fired. The suspects also left behind a pamphlet reading ‘ab teri baari’ in Hindi (now, it’s your turn) near the house. We have informed the police and asked them to trace the suspects at the earliest,” said Sardar Singh Bhati, former councillor from ward 37 of Shalimar Garden (main).